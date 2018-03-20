​​ ​
  3. Reliance Infrastructure moves Delhi HC seeking arbitration award of Rs 5,200 cr from DMRC

Reliance Infrastructure moves Delhi HC seeking arbitration award of Rs 5,200 cr from DMRC

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking execution of the arbitration award of Rs 5,200 crore it had won against Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC), the company said on Tuesday.

By: | Published: March 20, 2018 4:31 PM
Reliance Infrastructure, Delhi Airport Metro Express, delhi metro, DMRC, delhi high court The claim includes principal amount of Rs 2,945.54 crore along with interest as on date, it added. (Reuters)

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking execution of the arbitration award of Rs 5,200 crore it had won against Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC), the company said on Tuesday. “In its petition filed under section 36 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in the division bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi HC, DAMEPL has sought an order for the execution of the award dated May 11, 2017 passed by the Arbitral Tribunal and direct DMRC to pay a Rs 5,200 crore,” the statement said.

The claim includes principal amount of Rs 2,945.54 crore along with interest as on date, it added.

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top