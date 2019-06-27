Reliance Infra bags Rs 7,000 crore Versov-Bandra Sea Link project

Versova-Bandra Sea Link is a marquee project stretching across 17.17 km

Reliance Infrastructure has won a Rs 7,000-crore contract to develop the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the infrastructure development company said in a press release.

The project will be developed in partnership with Italy-based construction company, Astaldi.

The project will be developed in partnership with Italy-based construction company, Astaldi.

Versova-Bandra Sea Link is a marquee project stretching across 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which stretches 5.6 km. Reliance Infrastructure has 60 months to deliver the project, as per the contract.

Reliance Infrastructure has already completed the work related to soil investigation, in partnership with Fugro, and engineering design in partnership with Lebanese company Dar Al Handasah, the release said.