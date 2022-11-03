Rejoice Kolkata! Public commute to get smoother with metro services on these routes

The end of this year is likely to mark the beginning of a smooth commute for the people of Kolkata. A report by PTI has quoted an official as saying that the metro services on two new routes — Joka-Taratala and Garia-Ruby — will begin by 2022 end. Following the necessary clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), commercial services will commence between Joka and Taratala. As per the report, the trial run for this route started in September and CRS inspection is yet to be held for the 6.2-km route New Garia and Ruby Crossing stretch.

The official also said that the East-West Metro, connecting Salt Lake and Howrah via Kolkata, is also likely to start operations across its full length by August next year. The report further quoted the official who informed that the East-West Metro’s full route covering 16.6 km, connecting Sector V in Salt Lake with Howrah Maidan, “is likely to be completed between June and August next year”. “As of date, our target is to start the service by August 2023, it may start even earlier,” the official said.

The East-West metro route is partially operational right now between Sector V station and Sealdah. While the 5.8 km of the East-West metro route is elevated, the underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km between Howrah and Phoolbagan with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river, PTI reported.

According to the report, the East-West Metro has suffered a delay in completion due to three accidents that occurred during the tunnelling work at Bowbazar in central Kolkata over the last three years.

In August 2019, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) had hit an aquifer leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings at Bowbazar. The other two incidents took place in May and October this year. At least 12 houses developed cracks in October at Bowbazar following water seepage during work in the underground tunnel, the PTI report stated.