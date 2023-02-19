Rejoice Delhi metro riders! Now shop on the go, collect orders from station and more with India’s 1st virtual shopping app for metro – Details inside

Good news for Delhiites! India’s first virtual shopping app for the metro will be available soon for the commuters of the Delhi Metro. Through this ‘Momentum 2.0’, mobile application, one can easily buy a range of products and book services while travelling inside metro trains and collect their orders at the destination stations. The move will bridge the gap between digital and real-life shopping.

About Momentum 2.0:-

Using the ‘Momentum 2.0’ mobile app, users will get instant and direct access to custom-made services such as last-mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. Apart from these, commuters can also recharge their Delhi Metro Smart Cards using the ‘Momentum 2.0’ app. The App will also include additional features like smart payment options for other utility services.

Last Mile Connectivity:-

Using this mobile app, Delhi Metro commuters can get instant access to services such as booking bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs, the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from all the Metro stations.

e-Shopping:-

The Delhi Metro commuters can purchase a wide array of goods from virtual stores. The users will get an innovative Brick and Click Store experience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations. For this, a few selected brands will display their products and passengers can simply use a QR code mechanism to shop for the goods of their choice as they wait for their train to arrive.

Digital lockers:-

The digital lockers or smart boxes will be installed at a few selected metro stations so that the goods ordered through the ‘Momentum 2.0’ app be kept safely and the users can collect the same at the destination station. These lockers or boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. The passengers can also use the smart boxes on a payment basis.

Smart Card recharge:-

This mobile application will enable the passengers of Delhi Metro to recharge their smart cards. In the app, there will be an inbuilt auto-top-up facility for Smart Cards. It will also facilitate smart payments. By setting up automatic instructions, recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharge can also be made easily.

The ‘Momentum 2.0’ app has many other features including the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability. It will also help the user to get information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations.