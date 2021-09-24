REI Expo 2021 enables the renewables industry to rebound; Witnessed a footfall of 12,987 buyers

'REI with its expo in physical form is bringing the pull in terms of visitors, exhibitors, and buyers. '

Informa Markets in India concluded the three-day Renewable Energy India Expo in its 14th edition at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida. The expo was the 1st Renewable Energy Show in the world to go live with 100% physical attendees in the new normal. The Expo was marked by the presence of ministers, ambassadors, CXO’s and media, all under one roof. It had over 12,987 buyers from various locations, along with fully occupied buyer seller meets, house full conference welcoming more than 70+ speakers and + 500 plus delegates. Some highlights of the conference included a CEO Roundtable Conclave and the Financial Leaders Forum with representation from World Bank, London Stock Exchange and many more. The event saw more than 170 brands being represented including a UK, German, and European Union pavilion. The expo also featured an online dedicated EU Virtual Zone, that was set up to support the European participants.

Speaking at the inauguration of REI Expo 2021, Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India said, “India’s participation in the Renewable Energy sector since the last 7 has grown manifold. India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. It was a moment of immense pride for the ministry when the achievement of the target of 101 GW renewable capacity was announced on Independence Day this year. We have a focused approach towards turning our vision into reality. With the announcement of the National Hydrogen Mission, the aim is to make the country a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen. Our country is also a massive producer of biomass — close to 756 million tonnes, out of which 266 million tonnes is utilized in the manufacture of briquettes and pellets. Our efforts are also dedicated towards decarbonization of heavy industries like steel, cement and textile industries. In the coming years, the Government will be working on this aspect.”

Speaking at the conclusion of REI 2021, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “This year has been remarkable as the expo returned in its physical format after a gap of 2 years. With REI Expo 2021, Informa Markets in India reinforced the bond amongst the industry, Government & Investors. The expo stands by the Indian Government’s endeavours of a quantum growth in the renewable energy sector by serving as an Industry catalyst, bringing in the domestic and International RE fraternity, including investors and technological experts all under one roof.”

Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, Indian Biogas Association said, “It is one of the most crucial events in the renewable energy sector especially after COVID-19. The need of the hour is the push-pull concept, wherein you need proper push from many ends and pull has to come from the market. REI with its expo in physical form is bringing the pull in terms of visitors, exhibitors, and buyers. Till the time, physical events were on hold virtual ones did take place, but eye-to-eye contact and interpersonal communication play a huge role in building strong business relationships. The turnaround of serious buyers is much greater in this expo and people are coming forward leaving their apprehensions behind seeking some opportunities which have given them result-oriented outcomes.”

The REI Expo 2021 was backed by the support of international and domestic exhibitors such as Adani Solar, Jakson Engg, Solis, Growatt, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Waaree Energies, Panasonic Life Sciences, HPL Electric & Power, Bergen Group, LONGI Solar, Goldi Solar and Skeiron Group to name a few, besides receiving support from Indo German Energy Forum ( IGEF ), Indian Biogas Association ( IBA ), National Solar Energy Federation of India, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and multiple media partners.

Inaugurated by Guest of Honour Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, the show witnessed participation of visitors from cross-sections of RE sector comprising manufacturing, supply and trading industries. Some key dignitaries present at the inauguration of the expo included the Government of India; Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India; Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India; Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India; K.S. Popli, Advisor, International Solar Alliance (ISA); Narendra Bhooshan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC, India; Rony Yedidiya Clein, Charge D’ Affaires, Embassy of Israel; Natasha Zangin, Economic & Trade Counsellor, Embassy of Israel; Jason Hall, High Commissioner, Jamaica High Commission; Manu Srivastava, Administrative Member, Board of Revenue, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Rajneesh Khattar, Group Director – Energy Portfolio, Informa Markets in India amidst an august industry gathering.