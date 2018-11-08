Recharging Delhi Metro smart cards to get easier! DMRC to introduce new cards in 2019; what’s special

The new smart cards of Delhi Metro would be topped up automatically when a metro user taps it on the AFC gate and the balance on the card is found low.

Now recharging Delhi Metro smart card to get easier! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to take a big step towards boosting digitization of transactions and elimination of human error by introducing new smart cards by mid-2019. The interesting fact about these new smart cards is that they can be linked to your bank account. Moreover, as soon as the card runs low on balance, it will be recharged from your bank account, automatically. A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in a TOI report saying that the Delhi Metro plans to issue smart cards that will have the provision of auto-top up at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at any metro station.

According to him, these new smart cards of Delhi Metro would be topped up automatically when a metro user taps it on the AFC gate and the balance on the card is found low. He further said that the provision of auto-top up will come into effect when the value of smart card goes down to a pre-set minimum mandate value, say Rs 50 or Rs 100.

To issue auto-top up smart cards on behalf of Delhi Metro, the corporation is trying to rope in agencies that are willing to work as aggregators. The spokesperson said that the aggregator will tie up with all banks as per the norms of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), so that any person having an account in any bank can avail this auto-top up facility. He added that to avail this auto-top up enabled smart card, one has to only fill up a mandate form and submit it to the aggregator.

Currently, the corporation has a tie-up with only two banks- ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, wherein they issue a credit card or debit card that also doubles up as a metro smart card and also has the auto-top up facility. However, this has a limited reach as the smart cards are only available to metro users who have accounts in these two banks. The DMRC spokesperson further added that if any agency comes forward to become an aggregator, it will give every metro passenger an option to avail the facility, irrespective of whichever bank they have an account with.

At present, nearly 29 lakh regular commuters use Delhi Metro to travel every day and out of them, 70% metro users use a smart card. A Delhi Metro smart card can be recharged for a minimum amount of Rs 200 and a maximum amount of Rs 2,000.