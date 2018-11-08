Recharging Delhi Metro smart cards to get easier! DMRC to introduce new cards in 2019; what’s special

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 12:48 PM

The interesting fact about these new smart cards is that they can be linked to your bank account. Moreover, as soon as the card runs low on balance, it will be recharged from your bank account, automatically.

delhi metroThe new smart cards of Delhi Metro would be topped up automatically when a metro user taps it on the AFC gate and the balance on the card is found low.

Now recharging Delhi Metro smart card to get easier! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to take a big step towards boosting digitization of transactions and elimination of human error by introducing new smart cards by mid-2019. The interesting fact about these new smart cards is that they can be linked to your bank account. Moreover, as soon as the card runs low on balance, it will be recharged from your bank account, automatically. A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in a TOI report saying that the Delhi Metro plans to issue smart cards that will have the provision of auto-top up at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at any metro station.

According to him, these new smart cards of Delhi Metro would be topped up automatically when a metro user taps it on the AFC gate and the balance on the card is found low. He further said that the provision of auto-top up will come into effect when the value of smart card goes down to a pre-set minimum mandate value, say Rs 50 or Rs 100.

To issue auto-top up smart cards on behalf of Delhi Metro, the corporation is trying to rope in agencies that are willing to work as aggregators. The spokesperson said that the aggregator will tie up with all banks as per the norms of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), so that any person having an account in any bank can avail this auto-top up facility. He added that to avail this auto-top up enabled smart card, one has to only fill up a mandate form and submit it to the aggregator.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Currently, the corporation has a tie-up with only two banks- ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, wherein they issue a credit card or debit card that also doubles up as a metro smart card and also has the auto-top up facility. However, this has a limited reach as the smart cards are only available to metro users who have accounts in these two banks. The DMRC spokesperson further added that if any agency comes forward to become an aggregator, it will give every metro passenger an option to avail the facility, irrespective of whichever bank they have an account with.

At present, nearly 29 lakh regular commuters use Delhi Metro to travel every day and out of them, 70% metro users use a smart card. A Delhi Metro smart card can be recharged for a minimum amount of Rs 200 and a maximum amount of Rs 2,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Delhi Metro
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Recharging Delhi Metro smart cards to get easier! DMRC to introduce new cards in 2019; what’s special
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition