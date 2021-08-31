  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajnath Singh launches 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 cr in Lucknow

By: |
Updated: August 31, 2021 3:27 PM

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city's development.

rajnath singhSingh, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects at a function here. (Photo source: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Ranjath Singh on Tuesday launched 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city’s development.

Singh, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects at a function here.

Related News

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior ministers were present on the occasion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Rajnath Singh launches 180 development projects worth over Rs 1710 cr in Lucknow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi’s Gatishakti programme to ensure timely implementation of NIP projects; minimal cost overruns
2HSRL project plans are on! Bengaluru airport to be linked by Metro, suburban and high-speed train, says CM
3Indian Railways floats tender for 58 Vande Bharat trains; See features of Shatabdi-type semi-high speed trains