Rajasthan govt approves revised proposal of Rs 4,279 crore for construction of 16 state highways

The state government is constantly working to develop a strong road network in Rajasthan. In this sequence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the revised financial proposal of Rs 4279.70 crore for the construction of 16 state highways (14 state highways and two MDR roads), according to an official statement.

The Rajasthan government is developing state highways with the help of external assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

In that sequence, a financial sanction of Rs 2,452.36 crore was earlier issued for the construction of 16 state highways under Asian Development Bank Tranche-I.