Rajasthan govt approves revised proposal of Rs 4,279 crore for construction of 16 state highways

Written by PTI
The Rajasthan government has approved a revised financial proposal of Rs 4,279.70 crore for the construction of 16 state highways.

The state government is constantly working to develop a strong road network in Rajasthan. In this sequence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the revised financial proposal of Rs 4279.70 crore for the construction of 16 state highways (14 state highways and two MDR roads), according to an official statement.

In that sequence, a financial sanction of Rs 2,452.36 crore was earlier issued for the construction of 16 state highways under Asian Development Bank Tranche-I. 

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 06:06:23 pm