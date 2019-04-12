Your Indian Railways train will no longer get delayed! Strict rules to be put in place to adhere to schedule

The Railway Ministry has given targets to Northern Railways’ divisions for strictly adhering to schedule and timings

Tired of Indian Railways train delays? Soon, you will not have to wait for your train to arrive at the station on time or worry about reaching your destination late. Indian Railways has put in stringent rules in place, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The Railway Ministry is taking strict measures for putting an end to train delays as the Northern Railway zone has ordered all the railway divisions falling under its administration to run train operations exactly according to the time-bound schedules. The Northern Railway zone has ordered the Delhi and Ambala railway divisions to achieve 90 per cent efficiency in terms of scheuled departures and arrivals and follow the train timings strictly as per schedule, according to the report.

In the month of March, the trains running from the Delhi railway division registered around 80 per cent efficiency related to schedule. This means that 80 percent of trains strictly followed the schedule and did not register any delay in operations. According to the report, around 20 per cent of trains from the Delhi division registered delay in arrival and departure from the stations. The Ambala division was also given the same target of achieving 90 per cent efficiency of train timings. The Firozpur railway division at Firozpur (Punjab) was given the highest target of achieving 95 per cent, whereas the Lucknow and Muradabad railway divisions were given a target of 70 per cent.

One of the reasons why trains get delayed, is due to signal failure of the network. Under the Delhi division, more than a thousand cases of signal failure were brought to notice, in the last one year. In order to get rid of this problem, steps are being taken to improve the signal system. In addition to this, due to encroachments on railway tracks, several trains got delayed in Delhi and in many other cities. At the railway crossings too, the speed of trains is impacted. More than 3,500 cases of chain pulling were reported under the Delhi railway division.

This is a big challenge for the Railway Board to run the maximum number of train strictly as per schedule timings. Keeping this in mind, many projects have been taken up to strengthen the Indian Railways network’s framework in the last two years. The speed of several trains has been increased. Similarly, after checking on railway tracks, the maximum speed of trains at various railway divisions has been increased. Last year, many changes were also made in the railway time table which brought a lot of improvement. According to railway officials, the situation is set to improve further in the coming months.