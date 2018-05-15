You don’t need to carry ticket for Indian Railways journey! This feature from IRCTC is very convenient

These SMS tickets from IRCTC are sent to the ticket holder after he/she successfully books a ticket from the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect App.

Gone are the days when you were required to carry a physical copy of your Indian Railways train ticket! IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has a simple and ‘mobile’ solution. Yes, instead of carrying a printout or hard copy of your Indian Railways train ticket, IRCTC now sends you SMS-based tickets that can be shown to the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). This SMS ticket has all details such as PNR number, the name of the ticket holder, seat number and the status of the ticket (whether it is confirmed or wait-listed). These SMS tickets from IRCTC are sent to the ticket holder after he/she successfully books a ticket from the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect App.

In order to book tickets online, the passenger can simply log on to the official website of IRCTC by using his/her name and password. After login, a ‘Plan my travel’ page appears on the screen. The passenger can then select ‘To’ and ‘From’ stations and the ‘e-ticket’ option. Then in order to find the train list, the passenger can click on the ‘Submit’ option. The list displays the number of trains, which are available for that route. In case the passenger wants to know the route and the timings of any particular train he/she can click on the train name under the ‘List of Trains’ option. Then in order to get the fare, the passenger can click on class available in the selected train under ‘List of Trains’ option, which will show fare according to the type of class selected. Then the passenger can select the train by clicking on the type of class available on the selected train. By clicking on the class section, it will show the train details with availability. The passenger can then book the train ticket by clicking on ‘Book Now’ under availability option.

If the passenger wishes to select another train then he/she can click on ‘Reset’ button. Following this, the ticket reservation page appears. The passenger, after checking the names of the train and stations, can enter the names of the passengers, age, sex and berth preference. After this, the payment option appears along with the ticket details and the passenger can make the payment by choosing a desired mode of payment.