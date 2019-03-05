Yeswantpur-Tatanagar Express: Fire in pantry car of train hits traffic; all you want to know

South Central Railway Vijayawada Division officials said the fire was not allowed to spread to other compartments

A fire broke out in the pantry car of Yeswantpur-Tatanagar Express at Gollaprolu in East Godavari district in the wee hours of Tuesday affecting train traffic on Rajamahendravaram-Visakhapatnam section, but no casualties were reported.

South Central Railway Vijayawada Division officials said the fire was not allowed to spread to other compartments as the pantry car and an adjoining passenger coach were detached within minutes of the incident.

Movement of trains on this busy section was, however, hampered as the overhead power supply was stopped as a precautionary measure.

Local fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

“By 6 am we could restore traffic on the Rajamahendravaram-Visakhapatnam section after the fire was completely put out.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other senior officials closely monitored the operation,” Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

As many as 11 Express trains were delayed for a few hours because of the incident, he said in a release here.

He also said the train staff noticed fire in the pantry car of the Yeswantpur-Tatanagar Express at 1.47 am and the train was brought to an immediate halt at Gollaprolu station.

“Action was immediately taken to detach the pantry car from other compartments on both sides to ensure the fire did not spread and all passengers remained safe.

As a precaution, one coach of the train (S1) adjacent to the pantry car was also detached,” Rakesh added.

While a railway medical relief van and an accident relief train were sent to Gollaprolu from Rajamahendravaram, senior officials from Vijayawada rushed to the spot to undertake restoration measures.

The affected train continued its journey towards Visakhapatnam in the morning.