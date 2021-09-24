Yesvantpur station: Indian Railways redevelops Bengaluru’s second busiest station with new passenger facilities

The railway station, located in North Bengaluru has now been equipped with multiple upgraded facilities.

Bengaluru city’s second busiest railway station gets a new makeover! Recently, Indian Railways has upgraded Yesvantpur station at the cost of Rs 12 crore. The railway station, located in North Bengaluru has now been equipped with multiple upgraded facilities. Also, roofing and landscaping has been done in front of the railway station building and the common parking areas. Besides, cab and auto stands have been upgraded as well with wider approach roads. According to railway officials, the new amenities of the revamped station include additional parking areas for two and four-wheelers. A senior official was quoted in an IE report saying that a bus bay was built, which will enable BMTC bus services to directly ferry people to and from the railway station.

Also, the South Western Railways gave a new look with its all illuminated entry point and has also established a 200-metre roof, like that of airports. According to E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager, South Western Railways, the beautification works of the railway station were taken along with Dharwad, Davanagere, and Mysuru railway stations. So far, Mysuru railway station’s work is over and at other stations, the renovation work is underway. The Yesvantpur station’s redevelopment work was supposed to be completed by March 2020. However, the work was delayed due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, said officials.

Meanwhile, the development work on the third terminal with seven platforms in the city of Bengaluru at Baiyappanahalli is almost over. On 5 September 2021, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Baiyappanahalli’s Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal and appreciated the engineers’ team who conceived and executed this state-of-the-art railway project. The station has been designed to serve one lakh railway passengers’ footfall on a daily basis, officials said. Apart from this, it also boasts features like Braille signages, ramps to access the subway apart from escalators and lifts. But since there are road connectivity issues, the station is yet to open for public use. An elevated rotary flyover to the terminal has been proposed by the city’s civic body.