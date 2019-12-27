Wow! IRCTC Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai begins services from January 19; big bonanza in ticket prices

From January 19, the new Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will leave Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM in the morning to reach Mumbai at 1:15 PM, taking a total of 6 hours and 35 minutes.

Tejas Express Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad ticket price, start date: India’s second private train run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to start commercial operations from January 19, 2019, sources told Financial Express Online. The new Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train is expected to be flagged off on January 17. IRCTC’s private train services offer world-class travel experience to passengers. What will add to Indian Railways passengers’ cheer is that the Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai ticket prices will be kept at par with Shatabdi Express trains.

Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai ticket price, booking, start date and schedule

Sources told Financial Express Online that the fares of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train will be similar to Shatabdi Express trains during the lean season. “The proposal is that during the busy season the ticket price of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will be 20% higher compared to Shatabdi and during the festive season it will be 30% higher than Shatabdi keeping in mind the premium services the train will offer. However, as a benefit for passengers these world-class facilities will be available during the lean season at ticket prices at par with Shatabdi Express fares,” sources said.

From January 19, the new Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will leave Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM in the morning to reach Mumbai at 1:15 PM, taking a total of 6 hours and 35 minutes. On the return journey the same day, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will depart from Mumbai at 3:40 PM to arrive in Ahmedabad at 10:25 PM, taking 6 hours and 45 minutes. The train is expected to run all days of the week, except Thursday.

India’s second private train by IRCTC is part of an experiment by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways to allow private train operators to run trains on the network. The first private train by IRCTC, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, started services earlier this year. Tejas Express trains are a swankier version of Shatabdi Express chair car service. Some of the salient features are; on-board infotainment, comfortable seats, modular bio-toilets, automatic interconnecting doors, CCTV cameras, windows with venetian blinds, GPS-based passenger information screens, automatic entry and exit doors, mobile charging points, braille integrated seat numbers, wide luggage rack, aircraft-like trolley service for food etc.

Apart from the above, IRCTC offers free travel insurance and for the first time the option for a partial refund in case the train is late by over an hour.