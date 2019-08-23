Wow! Indian Railways’ Warangal station is beautiful; Kakatiya architecture gives it a world-class feel

Sufficient provisions have been provided for Divyang passengers in the form of separate toilets, ramps at the entrances, etc.

Under Indian Railways’ station redevelopment project, Warangal railway station of Secunderabad division has been upgraded with several passenger-friendly facilities. The east side of the railway station now resembles the historical “Kakatiya architecture”. The general waiting hall, ladies waiting hall and the upper class waiting hall, present on this side of the station, have been widened and the ambience has been improved by Indian Railways. On the other hand, the west side of the station is also getting a facelift. This side is being provided with a spacious concourse, one general waiting hall, one upper class waiting hall and one pay and use toilet. According to a press release issued by South Central Railways, the works are in progress and are likely to be completed shortly.

Under the station’s redevelopment, various other facilities are being provided as well. Sufficient provisions have been provided for Divyang passengers in the form of separate toilets, ramps at the entrances, etc. The circulation area on the west side of the station is being widened and provided with a separate entry and exit. The extended circulating area will soon have a facility to park as many as 100 motor cycles as well as 24 cars at a time. Also, it will ensure free flow of “drop in” and “drop out” for vehicles.

The walls in the concourse area and on platform number 1 have been beautified with local art- Cheriyal painting. The existing stone flooring on platform number 1 has been replaced with granite flooring and also, the seating capacity on the platforms has been increased. The station is being provided with an additional prepaid AC waiting hall. Out of the two retiring rooms, one has been air-conditioned and equipped with new furniture. While the other AC Deluxe retiring room has been kept for the comfortable stay of passengers. The FOB on Vijayawada end has been extended to platform number 4. This platform had limited shelters so to provide more shade, 16 bays of new cover over platforms have been provided.

Additionally, rain water harvesting pits have been provided and tree plantation is being carried out in the available space. Also, the windows have been equipped with sun reflective glasses, which control the heat inside the room, ensuring adequate amount of day light. All the platforms have been provided with new LED type signage boards and also, all the luminaries have been equipped with LED to minimize energy consumption. All the platforms have been provided with coach and train indication boards.