Wow! Indian Railways to introduce airport-like contactless QR code-enabled tickets; how they will work

Indian Railways eyes airport-style contactless ticketing! Indian Railways, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will adopt the facility of contactless ticketing similar to facilities at airports with QR code-enabled tickets. A senior railway official has said that the QR code-enabled tickets will be scanned on handheld devices and mobile phones at railway stations and on trains, according to a PTI report. Last month, an automatic QR code-based ticket scanning system was introduced by Indian Railways at the Prayagraj junction railway station, in a first-of-its-kind initiative. The contactless ticketing system is believed to help passengers as well as railway staff to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Here is how the contactless QR code-based ticket scanning system will work: