Wow! Indian Railways to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari by August 2022, says Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari! Giving a big boost to religious tourism, the second Vande Bharat Express, connecting Delhi to Katra was flagged off today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal from New Delhi railway station. While the ‘Make in India’ semi high speed, self-propelled train is all set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station to just 8 hours from the current 12 hours, the Railway Minister also announced plans to connect north India’s Kashmir to south India’s Kanyakumari in the future. While speaking at the launch event of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, Piyush Goyal asserted that Indian Railways will connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari by August 15, 2022.

The Railway Minister stated that following the commencement of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, the national transporter will continue its focus on enhancing connectivity in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, including the highest bridge project over the Chenab river. Meanwhile, Goyal also said that over 5,000 railway stations across the country now offer the facility of free high-speed RailWire WiFi. In the coming days, more than 6,500 railway stations will offer the fast and free WiFi facility, he added.

Train number 22439/22440 Vande Bharat Express will begin commercial services between Delhi and Katra from October 5. The engine-less train, which will be a big boon for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims will run all days a week, except on Tuesdays. The Vande Bharat Express consists of 16 fully air-conditioned chair car coaches with a total of 1,128 seats. Out of 16 coaches, 14 are regular chair car coaches, while 2 are executive chair car coaches.

The train boasts various modern features like GPS-based passenger information screens, braille integrated seat numbers, personalized reading lights, touch-friendly blinds for windows, CCTV surveillance, mobile charging points, WiFi service, bio-vacuum toilets, etc.