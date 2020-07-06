Wow! Indian Railways’ Tiruchirappalli Junction station offers state-of-the-art IRCTC retiring rooms; see pics

The railway station, which falls under the Southern Railway zone has been upgraded with renovated platforms, pathway with sun shed, access road, and state-of-the-art IRCTC retiring rooms.
Indian Railways Tiruchirappalli Junction railway station is now modern! With an aim to provide modern and improved amenities to passengers, Indian Railways has upgraded many facilities at the Tiruchirappalli Junction railway station. The railway station, which falls under the Southern Railway zone has been upgraded with renovated platforms, pathway with sun shed, access road, and state-of-the-art IRCTC retiring rooms, according to the Railway Ministry. Even though the online booking of retiring rooms is currently suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per the IRCTC website, you can take a look at the various services that are offered by these IRCTC retiring rooms at Tiruchirappalli Junction:
- The retiring rooms are well furnished, well lit and fully air-conditioned
- Passengers or travellers can choose between AC Rooms and AC Cabin (Dormitories)
- There is a provision of quality mattresses and linen
- The rooms have Almirah/Locker with lock facility for luggage
- The retiring room service is done by trained and professional attendants who are well versed with industry norms
- Each of these rooms have LED television
- The bathrooms are aesthetically designed and are equipped with all modern facilities such as WC, Geysers, Showers, etc.
- The rooms/dormitories have telephone/inter-com facilities
- F&B room service is available on call
- Potable drinking water, WiFi facilities are available
- Every room has electric tea kettle with tea and coffee accessories
- Suite room is also available with sofa and lawn
The retiring facility at Tiruchirappalli Junction has nine AC deluxe rooms (2 pax), two AC super deluxe rooms (2 pax), one AC suite room (2 pax), five AC suite family rooms (3 pax), one AC deluxe family room (5 pax). The AC Deluxe Double Room service is available for 12 hours at Rs 1,500 and for 24 hours at Rs 2,400. While the AC Cabin (Dormitory) is available for 12 hours at Rs 600 and for 24 hours at Rs 980.
