Wow! Indian Railways rolls out 160 kmph electric locomotives for premium passenger trains; details

Indian Railways rolls out 160 kmph locomotives for premium passenger trains! Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works(CLW) today rolled the first batch of aerodynamically designed WAP5 passenger electric locomotives which have the capacity to “run at 160 kmph”, according to a statement issued by the national transporter. These locomotives are environment friendly and require less maintenance. These locomotives can be utilized to haul Indian Railways’ premium express passenger trains.

Here are key features of Aerodynamically Designed WAP5 Passenger Locomotives

The newly-designed locomotives are noise-free, pollution-free, and environment-friendly. These green locomotives are more energy-efficient and will save loco shunting time.

The first batch of aerodynamically designed WAP-5 (loco number 35012 and 35013) passenger electric locomotives are in Push-Pull Configuration. This helps reduce air drags at higher speed for more energy efficiency and allows for stability during high-speed operations, Indian Railways said.

These two WAP-5 electric locomotives have 6000 Horsepower (HP) capacity each. Both of these locomotives are equipped with the latest IGBT-based propulsion system capable to run at 160 kilometres per hour each.

For operations in premium passenger trains, these two locomotives will work in Push-Pull mode.

The driver desks have also been ergonomically re-modified for improving the maneuvering skill of loco pilots.

Composite converters have been provided in these locos to ensure directly supply power to the coaches and pantry cars. This eliminates the need of separate diesel power generator cars.

Financial Express Online has earlier reported that the CLW produced a total of 40 electric locomotives in September 2020. With this, the West Bengal-based locomotive manufacturing factory managed to churn out as many as 135 locomotives in the year 2020-21 in a period of just 119 working days and notwithstanding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on May 14 this year, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works had turned out the first loco no WAG9H 32810 of Financial Year 2020-21. CLW workshop re-opened with limited staff on May 11, 2020, after a gap of 49 days due to COVID-19 lockdown. Within three days of resumption of work, the first loco of the ongoing financial year was turned out.