Wow! Indian Railways receives “overwhelming” response for Nagpur, Amritsar, Gwalior, Sabarmati station projects

World-class Indian Railways stations: Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati to become world-class railway stations soon! The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), a JV by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and the state-owned engineering company Ircon, invited Request for Qualifications (RFQs) for the redevelopment of Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati railway stations in December last year and last week, they opened the RFQs, the IRSDC said in a press release.

According to Indian Railways, “overwhelming response” has been received and 32 successful applications from developers and fund houses were received despite the COVID-19 scenario. Among the major companies which participated are GMR, JKB, Monte Carlo, ISQ Capital, FairFax/Anchorage, Kalpataru, Kalyan Toll, GR Infrastructure, and Cube Construction. The statement added that of the 32 applications, nine are meant for the Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad.

The collective estimated cost for the revamping of these four stations has been pegged at around Rs 1,300 crore, while the total built-up area (BUA) for commercial development is a whopping 54 lakh square feet. The statement added that for these projects, there is no need for land use change or any prior environmental clearance since the projects are categorised as railway projects under the Railway Act 1989.

World-Class railway stations: Unique features about the four stations

The statement said that the four projects are unique, as they are the first projects by the railways to have received an in-principle approval of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee, which has been formed by the Centre for PPP projects.

The four stations are also the first to provide the concessionaires of the redeveloped stations with the option of fixing pre-determined charges for users as well as visitors as one of the major sources of revenue.

The statement, asserting that upon shortlisting the applicants request for proposals would be invited, stated that work on these stations should be expected to begin soon.