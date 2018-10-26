Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi

Soon, a high-speed or possibly even semi-high speed train may run between Agra and Varanasi, giving a boost to Uttar Pradesh’s railway sector.

Agra-Varanasi high-speed train project: Big announcement from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal! Soon, a high-speed or possibly even semi-high speed train may run between Agra and Varanasi, giving a boost to Uttar Pradesh’s railway sector. Recently, while speaking at the Economist India Summit 2018, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that as many as five high-speed corridors are being planned by the national transporter, including Agra-Varanasi corridor, Delhi-Chandigarh corridor and Mumbai-Bengaluru corridor. During the event, the Railway Minister said that he is personally passionate about the Agra-Varanasi train project. Goyal believes that even though the project could be semi-high speed, but it will be very helpful, considering the fact that the city of Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

While speaking on Modi government’s ambitious first bullet train project, the railway minister announced that the land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor would be completed by the month of December this year. He further stated that the national transporter was taking time because it wants to engage land owners and hold dialogue for acquisition in order to take them into confidence. Goyal claimed that, despite a slight delay in land acquisition, the bullet train project may be completed before the scheduled deadline due to developments in the engineering sector. Goyal also informed that to build a 27 km under-sea tunnel as part of the project, work related to designing and assembling machines was progressing.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), which is a special purpose vehicle of Indian Railways and the state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra, is implementing the country’s first bullet train project with technical and financial assistance from Japan. The corridor, which would be 508.17-km long, will cover a distance of 348.04 km in Gujarat, 155.76 km in Maharashtra and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being executed at an approximate cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.