Wow! Indian Railways introduces “airport-style” contactless boarding pass & ticket checking system; details

An automatic QR code-based ticket scanning system has been implemented at Prayagraj Junction railway station.

Indian Railways introduces contactless boarding pass & ticket checking system at Pryagraj Junction! In the light of COVID-19 pandemic, various steps are being taken by the national transporter to prevent the deadly novel coronavirus from spreading. Recently, an automatic QR code-based ticket scanning system has been implemented at Prayagraj Junction railway station. According to a press release issued by the North Central Railway zone, in a first-of-its-kind initiative for railways, an “airport-like” boarding facility has been introduced at the station. At first, passengers arriving at Prayagraj Junction are taken to the station’s boarding hall where four new contactless check-in counters have been set up.

In each contactless counter, separated by glass, two-way display TFT monitors have been installed, one side faces the passengers while the other side faces the checking staff. A webcam has been provided on the passenger side for scanning tickets and passenger identity particulars. The webcam is connected to the computer available with ticket checking staff. The ticket checking staff checks the PNR of passengers either through capturing particulars through the webcam or through the QR code scanning system. On both sides of the counters, microphones and speakers have been provided for communication between passenger and ticket checking staff.

After the passenger identity is confirmed along with the ticket checking, a boarding pass is printed through a printer provided on the passenger side, containing requisite details such as name, PNR number, coach number, and berth number. After receiving the boarding pass, the passenger can enter the railway station premises as well as inside the train, however, he/she should carry the ticket and identity card. Also, the on board ticket checking staff is aware of the passengers’ status who have checked in before through an auto-update software installed in a tablet.

According to North Central Railways, this contactless ticket checking system will help passengers and railway staff to prevent COVID-19. Additionally, for better availability of berth to passengers, this technology helps in identifying vacant berths in a train which are then relayed to the next railway station.