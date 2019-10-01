Wow! Indian Railways’ Hazrat Nizamuddin station gets certified for passenger amenities & cleanliness; details

The Environmental Management System of the railway station has been certified by AQC Middle East FZE for its provision for passenger amenities as well as for allied services in clean and hygienic environment. (image: Nikita Prasad)

Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station: Big achievement for Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station! One of the prominent stations of the national capital, the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station recently got acknowledged for passenger-friendly amenities and eco-friendly measures. The Environmental Management System of the railway station has been certified by AQC Middle East FZE, an UAE-based certification agency for its provision of passenger amenities as well as for allied services in clean and hygienic environment. The railway station, which had undergone a massive transformation earlier this year, has also been recognized as a ‘green railway station’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

A few months ago, the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has been upgraded under Indian Railways’ station redevelopment and beautification plan. The platforms have been upgraded and several dustbins have been provided on all platforms to maintain cleanliness and sanitation at the station. The railway station has been equipped with new lifts and escalators and also 300 new steel benches have been installed on all the platforms, waiting halls, retiring rooms and near the ticket counters.

Other facilities such as RO drinking water systems, water vending machines, digital information boards, polycarbonate sheet (green colored sheet) on platforms’ roof, CCTV cameras across the station, etc. have also been provided. Apart from these facilities, police officials have also been deployed at all entry and exit points.

The boundary walls of Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station have been beautified with traditional mural paintings. Moreover, the entire station building has been painted with texture paint and PF shelter with a new colour combination.

Also, a premium parking space has been developed in front of the station along with dedicated lanes for autos, taxis, Uber/Ola cabs, pickup as well as drop lanes in the circulating area. Multiple green patches have been developed around the station’s circulating area, entry road and exit road along with fountains. Additionally, solar panels have also been installed across all platforms at the railway station.