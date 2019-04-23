Wow! Indian Railways gives an airport-like makeover to Kurnool City station; see beautiful pictures here

Kurnool City railway station redevelopment: Indian Railways upgrades another railway station at par with airport standards! Recently, Indian Railways has beautified and renovated the Kurnool City railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The station, which is one of the five railway stations under the South Central Railway zone chosen for upgradation, has been swankier at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore. An important 'A' category railway station in Secunderabad-Dhone section, Kurnool city caters to an average footfall of 12,500 per day. Recently, several major works have been carried out at Kurnool City, giving the railway station a spectacular 'airport-like' look like never before. Under the redevelopment of the railway station, the station facade, waiting hall, retiring rooms, platforms have been improved. Also, provision has been made for washable aprons. A refreshments room (Food Plaza) has been provided as well in order to offer passengers snacks and beverages. The railway station has also been provided with a foot-over-bridge (FOB), two lifts, escalators as well as passenger information display systems and signage. The station yard has been beautified and upgraded as well. Also, butterfly-type shelters have been provided on platforms. Additionally, the station building has been beautified with a display of local art and culture. Meanwhile, the renovation work at the station's circulating area is in final stages of completion, which includes shifting of sub-station, water tank as well as railway mail service in order to decongest the vehicular movement. Also, provision is being made for tensile type structures for auto-rickshaw parking, car parking, pickup points, etc. In addition to these improvements, footpath, auto bay, space deck portico for station entrance are being provided as well. The drainage systems are also being upgraded. According to Indian Railways, four other stations under the South Central Railway zone- Warangal, Guntakal, Vijayawada and Guntur railway stations are being uplifted as well. The upgradation works at all these five railway stations are being carried out at a cost of Rs 63.58 crore. The Railway Ministry recently upgraded several stations across India including New Delhi railway station, Jaipur Junction, Patna Junction, Haridwar Junction, Kamakhya Junction, Lonavala station, Mathura Junction, Manduadih station, Sainagar Shirdi station among others. This financial year, the ministry is aiming to redevelop a total of 68 railway stations.