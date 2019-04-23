Wow! Indian Railways gives an airport-like makeover to Kurnool City station; see beautiful pictures here

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 4:18 PM

An important 'A' category railway station in Secunderabad-Dhone section, Kurnool city caters to an average footfall of 12,500 per day.

station redevelopmentSeveral major works have been carried out at Kurnool City, giving the railway station a spectacular ?airport-like? look like never before.

Kurnool City railway station redevelopment: Indian Railways upgrades another railway station at par with airport standards! Recently, Indian Railways has beautified and renovated the Kurnool City railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The station, which is one of the five railway stations under the South Central Railway zone chosen for upgradation, has been swankier at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore. An important ‘A’ category railway station in Secunderabad-Dhone section, Kurnool city caters to an average footfall of 12,500 per day. Recently, several major works have been carried out at Kurnool City, giving the railway station a spectacular ‘airport-like’ look like never before.

Under the redevelopment of the railway station, the station facade, waiting hall, retiring rooms, platforms have been improved. Also, provision has been made for washable aprons. A refreshments room (Food Plaza) has been provided as well in order to offer passengers snacks and beverages. The railway station has also been provided with a foot-over-bridge (FOB), two lifts, escalators as well as passenger information display systems and signage. The station yard has been beautified and upgraded as well. Also, butterfly-type shelters have been provided on platforms. Additionally, the station building has been beautified with a display of local art and culture.

Meanwhile, the renovation work at the station’s circulating area is in final stages of completion, which includes shifting of sub-station, water tank as well as railway mail service in order to decongest the vehicular movement. Also, provision is being made for tensile type structures for auto-rickshaw parking, car parking, pickup points, etc. In addition to these improvements, footpath, auto bay, space deck portico for station entrance are being provided as well. The drainage systems are also being upgraded.

Under the redevelopment of the railway station, the station facade, waiting hall, retiring rooms, platforms have been improved.

According to Indian Railways, four other stations under the South Central Railway zone- Warangal, Guntakal, Vijayawada and Guntur railway stations are being uplifted as well. The upgradation works at all these five railway stations are being carried out at a cost of Rs 63.58 crore.

The Railway Ministry recently upgraded several stations across India including New Delhi railway station, Jaipur Junction, Patna Junction, Haridwar Junction, Kamakhya Junction, Lonavala station, Mathura Junction, Manduadih station, Sainagar Shirdi station among others. This financial year, the ministry is aiming to redevelop a total of 68 railway stations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Wow! Indian Railways gives an airport-like makeover to Kurnool City station; see beautiful pictures here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition