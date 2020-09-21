  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wow! Indian Railways eyes 7 more bullet train corridors; all will be open to PPP investments

By: |
September 21, 2020 4:56 PM

India's first bullet train project is being executed by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

These new high-speed rail corridor projects will be open to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

More bullet trains soon! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has sanctioned the feasibility studies for seven more bullet train corridors. India’s first bullet train project is being executed by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Railway Board Chairman and CEO, Vinod Kumar Yadav, all these seven new high-speed rail corridor projects will be open to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The upcoming seven bullet train projects for which feasibility studies have been permitted are:

  • Delhi-Amritsar
  • Varanasi-Howrah
  • Delhi-Varanasi
  • Delhi-Ahmedabad
  • Mumbai-Hyderabad
  • Mumbai-Nagpur
  • Chennai-Mysore

A few days ago, NHSRCL had invited tenders for the Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for data collection and associated survey work. The Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project will cover a distance of around 886 kilometres and will pass through Jaipur and Udaipur in the state of Rajasthan.

Besides, Delhi-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, the Delhi – Noida – Agra – Kanpur – Lucknow – Varanasi project will be 865 kilometres long , Mumbai – Nasik – Nagpur will be 753 kilometres long, Mumbai – Pune – Hyderabad will be 711 kilometres long, Chennai – Bangalore – Mysore will be 435 kilometres long, and Delhi – Chandigarh – Ludhiana – Jalandhar – Amritsar will be 459 kilometres long.

The upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train corridor will be 508 km long high speed train corridor and will be India’s first Bullet Train corridor. It will be based on Japan’s E5 Shinkansen technology. The ambitious railway project, which will boast speeds of over 300 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is also working on a unique project of inviting private players to run trains on the Indian Railways network. The ambitious project is expected to entail private investments worth Rs 30,000 crore. Twelve clusters have been identified by Indian Railways involving over 100 routes and introduction of 150 private trains. The first private train is expected to start running on Indian Railways network by early 2023.

