Wow! Indian Railways converts 2,500 train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards in record time

COVID-19 isolation coaches by Indian Railways: In a bid to supplement the country’s efforts in combating novel Coronavirus pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has put all its might and resources. In a short duration of time, the national transporter has achieved almost half the initial task of transforming 5,000 coaches by being able to convert as many as 2,500 coaches into isolation or quarantine facilities. With the entire nation in complete lockdown till 14 April 2020, and with limited man power resources, different zones of Indian Railways have almost done an impossible task of transforming so many coaches into isolation or quarantine facilities in such a small span of time, says the national transporter.

According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, with the conversion of approximately 2,500 coaches, a total of 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for contingency. The ministry stated that once the prototype was approved, the conversion action was started immediately by the zones of Indian Railways. On an average, as many as 375 coaches are being converted into isolation facilities by the national transporter in a day. The work of transforming coaches into isolation facilities is being carried out at 133 locations across the country.

According to the Railway Ministry, these coaches are being equipped as per medical advisories issued. Also, efforts are being made by the national transporter to ensure the best possible stay as well as medical supervision as per the needs and norms. The isolation coaches are being prepared only as a contingency for COVID-19 patients and to boost the efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting the novel Coronavirus infection, the ministry added.

Besides, Indian Railways is also producing masks and sanitizer in all zonal railways, PSUs and Production Units. Also, CLW (Chittaranjan Locomotive Works), is manufacturing in-house hospital beds and side drawers for contingencies.