Wow! Get up to 25% discount on Shatabdi Express, Gatimaan, Tejas tickets with new Indian Railways scheme

Indian Railways’ big plan for discount on train tickets! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is taking a major step to improve occupancy in trains, as the national transporter faces stiff competition from roadways and low-cost airlines. Recently, the Railway Ministry has decided to delegate powers to Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all the railway zones across India to introduce a discounted fare scheme in trains having seating accommodation of AC Chair Car and Executive class. The discounted fare up to 25% will be applicable for all trains with the above-mentioned classes including Shatabdi Express, Gatimaan Express, Double Decker trains, Intercity and Tejas Express trains. Here are top 10 things to know about the 25% IRCTC train ticket discounted fare scheme:

1) The train ticket discount of up to 25% will be given on the base fare. Other charges like reservation fee, GST, superfast charge, etc., as applicable will be levied separately.

2) Indian Railways’ trains with monthly occupancy below 50% in the previous year are eligible for the discounted fare scheme.

3) The discount on train fare can be granted for the first leg of the journey, last leg of the journey, end to end journey and/or intermediate sections.

4) The discount can be given to passengers for the full year, part of the year, month-wise or seasonal or for weekdays/weekend.

5) The catering facility, if any, will be optional for the trains with discounted fare scheme.

6) The graded discount in case of Shatabdi Express, and a discount of 10% after first chart preparation or flexi fare will not be permitted in trains or section of journey with the discounted fare scheme.

7) As per the existing discounted scheme, the applicability of the existing discounted scheme in these trains will continue – Train no. 12007/12008 Chennai-Central Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Train no. 12010 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central Shatabdi, Train no. 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

8) All the Indian Railways zones have been asked to identify such trains with low occupancy by September 30. The ministry stated that efforts should be made by the zonal railways to ramp up occupancy.

9) If the scheme is found feasible, it will be implemented with effect from the applicable Advance Reservation Period for the train on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

10) Moreover, on the basis of the comparative occupancy as well as earnings for the first four months of the implementation of the discount scheme, the zones will have to file a report.