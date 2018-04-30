Wow! Enjoy Kashmir’s spectacular landscapes like never before with Indian Railways new glass-ceiling coaches

Vistadome coaches, or glass ceiling coaches, were first introduced by Indian Railways in 2017 on the Araku Valley route.

Breathtaking! With Indian Railways new glass-ceiling coach, enjoy Kashmir’s scenic beauty like never before! This summer, your train ride between Baramulla and Banihal is set for a beautiful upgrade with Indian Railways looking to introduce Switzerland-like glass ceiling Vistadome coaches on the train route. According to railway officials that Financial Express Online spoke to a weekly train is being considered which will have one Vistadome glass ceiling coach attached to it. “Two trips of the DEMU train are being planned. The train with the glass ceiling coach will be introduced sometime in May,” railway officials told FE Online.

Vistadome coaches, or glass ceiling coaches, were first introduced by Indian Railways in 2017 on the Araku Valley route. The Vistadome coaches have been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai and boast of several tourist friendly features such as rotating seats and panoramic windows! The idea of glass ceiling coaches comes from European countries where tourist luxury trains often have big glass windows and ceiling to allow tourists to enjoy the spectacular views. Kashmir is often called paradise on earth and a glass ceiling train running through its amazing landscape is bound to leave tourists spell-bound!

The ‘Make in India’ Vistadome coaches have 2200*1250 mm wide windows and a big observation area in the front. The roof of the Vistadome coaches has double glass windows that are managed through an electronic system. The roof can also be made opaque as and when required. The fully air-conditioned executive-class Vistadome coach has rotating seats and can seat up to 40 people. The coach also boasts of 12 LCD screens to display passenger information, multi-tier luggage rack at the front of the coach and modular toilets. The windows have roller blinds and the coach is well-lit with the help of LED lights. Adding to facilities for passengers, the Vistadome glass-ceiling coach also has a mini-pantry with a mini refrigerator for food supplies.