Wow! All Indian Railways stations on New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi route now offer free high-speed WiFi

Free WiFi at railway station in India (Representative image)

Indian Railways’ has turned all railway stations on the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi route into high-speed free WiFi zones! In a major boost to the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, Indian Railways has completed the work of providing free high-speed WiFi at all the railway stations located on the New Delhi-Ambala and Ambala Chandigarh railway route thanks to RailTel’s RailWire.

There are a total of 35 stations on the New Delhi-Ambala and Ambala-Chandigarh railway sections and passengers will be able to log on to high-speed internet for free there. These stations are Amin, Badli, Dhirpur, Dhoda Kheri, Dhola Majra, Holambi Kalan, Mohri, Rathdhana, Bhaini Khurd, Shahbad Markanda, Kurukshetra Jn., Sabzimandi, Narela, Lalru, Dapper, Ghaggar, Dhulkot Babarpur, Bajidan Jattan, Bhodwal Kajri, Diwana, Ganaur, Gharaunda, Nilo Kheri, Samalkha, Sandal Kalan, Taraori, Delhi Jn., Adarsh Nagar-Delhi, New Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat Jn., Karnal, Ambala Cant. and Chandigarh.

RailTel, a Mini Ratna CPSU under Indian Railways, has been implementing the free WiFi ‘RailWire’ project of the Modi government. RailWire is the WiFi service name of RailTel. Talking about providing free WiFi at Delhi- Ambala and Ambala-Chandigarh sections, an Indian Railways official said, these two railway sections on the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi route are very important for Indian Railways, considering the heavy traffic of trains on this route. The WiFi facility given by RailTel is proving to be really helpful for the passengers of this section as the response from the users is very positive, he said.

The CMD, RailTel, Puneet Chawla said that over 80 lakh users use high-speed WiFi at 831 stations across the Indian Railways network per month. RailTel has set an ambitious target of installing WiFi at 1000 stations in upcoming 10 days, said Chawla who claimed that RailWire WiFi at Railway stations is one of the fastest public WiFi networks in the world.

Passengers, who want to avail the free WiFi at stations, need to switch on the WiFi mode in the smartphone and select the RailWire WiFi network. Subsequently, the RailWire homepage network automatically appears on the smartphone and the user has to enter his or her mobile number on this homepage. The user will get a one-time password (OTP) code via SMS which has to be entered in the home page of RailWire. Users will be able to access high-speed internet and can start internet browsing.