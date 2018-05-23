Wow! 23 more Indian Railways get e-catering facility; Ahmedabad, Indore on the list

The e-catering initiative was launched by the IRCTC in 2015.

Western Railway (WR) today launched the e-catering facility at 23 major stations on its network enabling passengers to order food of their choice from a wide range of restaurants and food chains while on move.

“Our passengers can avail IRCTC’s e-catering services at 23 major stations of Western Railway. Vendors at stations such as Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Andheri, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Surat, Nandurbar, Vasai Road, Maninagar, Mahesana, Palanpur, Anand, Bharuch, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dwarka, Vapi, Chittorgarh, Indore, Nimach, Ratlam, Ujjain and Nagda can easily deliver food to the passengers,” a WR official said.

Popular restaurants and food chains like Domino’s Pizza, Faasos, Havmor, Haldiram, Delhi Darbar, Comesum, McDonald’s, MFC etc. are e-catering associates of the WR, he said, adding that these restaurants bring a variety of food options for passengers to select from.

The e-catering initiative was launched by the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in 2015, and was extended from time to time to cover more number of trains.

Through e-catering service, a passenger can pick a food item from wide range of menu that is also hygienic.

Explaining the system, he said a passenger can log on to the e-catering website, enter valid PNR, and can choose from the menu.

“Orders can also be placed over phone by calling on a number or through an SMS,” the official said, adding that passengers can either pay online or opt for Cash on Delivery (COD) option.