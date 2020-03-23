Worried about refunds for cancelled trains? IRCTC e-ticket cancellation not required; get automatic refund

IRCTC recently announced that refund of e-tickets on cancellation of train services across the Indian Railways network shall be processed automatically.

IRCTC e-ticket cancellation: Indian Railways passengers, no need to panic over refunds! As passenger train services across the Indian Railways network have been cancelled, refunds will be granted to passengers. The e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently announced that refund of e-tickets on cancellation of train services across the Indian Railways network shall be processed automatically. “Basically, what we are saying is that passengers don’t need to go online to cancel their tickets. Based on the list of cancelled trains, the e-tickets will automatically be cancelled and the refunds will processed,” an IRCTC official told Financial Express Online. The Railway Ministry recently said that adequate arrangements will be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers.

Indian Railways has also revised the refund rules for train tickets booked across PRS counters, with passengers being asked to avoid coming to the railway stations to claim refund. The timelines to claim refund have been extended to mid-June for the cancelled trains.

The train services have been cancelled by Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus infection among the public. The Railway Board recently issued a statement, notifying that the stay of Indian Railways passengers in retiring rooms of stations will be extended in super session of the rule that limits the number of days an individual can stay in a retiring room of a station. The move is being implemented, considering the cancellation of all premium trains, Mail or Express trains, suburban trains, etc.

The Railway Board also directed the General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers that this relaxation shall be in force till normal train services are resumed. The Railway Board also asked the authorities to convey this instruction to all the Station Masters immediately as all such passengers will be in a difficult position due to the cancellation of train services.

In continuation of the steps taken in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Railway Ministry has decided to cancel all passenger train services that run on Indian Railways network including Express or Mail trains, Premium trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Suburban trains, Konkan Railways, etc. till 2400 hours of March 31, 2020. However, goods trains will continue to run to ensure the essential supplies across the country.