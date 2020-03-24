Worried about food, milk, oil amid lockdown? Here’s how Indian Railways is aiming to ensure constant supply

Indian Railways freight network is ensuring constant supply of food grains, sugar, milk, salt, edible oil, fruits and vegetables, onion, petroleum products, coal and other such items

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways fights COVID-19! Are you worried about buying essential supplies such as food grains, pulses, oil, milk during lockdown, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic? Indian Railways is aiming to ensure the continuous supply of commodities through its network. In this regard, Indian Railways is operating only the freight trains across the country, through which the 24/7 supply of these items are likely to be maintained. According to the Railway Board, commodities such as food grains, sugar, milk, salt, edible oil, fruits and vegetables, onion, petroleum products, coal and other such items are being loaded at the existing railway terminals on the network, for being transported to various parts of the country.

In order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus infection, Indian Railways had suspended the operations of all passenger train services including Mail/Express trains, suburban trains, intercity trains from the network till March 31, 2020. However, only the freight operations have been allowed till March 31. In the situation of a lockdown in various states, the Indian Railways staff which have been deployed at the various goods sheds, railway stations as well as control offices are working on a 24/7 basis in order to ensure that the constant supply of the essential items on the network, is not getting affected.

Here are some of the steps which have been undertaken by Indian Railways, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, to ensure a constant supply of commodities and smooth operations of freight network: