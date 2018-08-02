Worried about carrying excess luggage? Find out how much you can carry while travelling on Indian Railways trains

Unlike airlines which charge a huge amount, the national transporter allows passengers to carry their heavy luggage free of cost.

Luggage on Indian Railways trains: When it comes to carrying a lot of luggage, Indian Railways is undoubtedly one of the best options. Unlike airlines which charge a huge amount, the national transporter allows passengers to carry their heavy luggage free of cost. If you are still unaware of the fact that how much Indian Railways allows its passengers to carry luggage with them during their journey, you would be happy to note that one is permitted to carry luggage free of charge within the train compartment up to a certain limit which varies depending on the type of coach one is travelling in.

Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain stated that passengers travelling via Indian Railways are allowed to book and carry an excess amount of luggage beyond free allowance, along with them in the train compartment. However, the passengers can carry free luggage only up to the maximum prescribed class-wise limit on payment of charges at 1.5 times of luggage rate. Here is the classwise maximum limit for you to know:

Passengers travelling in First AC of Indian Railways can carry up to 150 kg of luggage with them during their journey.

Passengers in First class/AC-2 tier can carry up to 100 kg of luggage with them.

Passengers in AC 3 tier/ AC Chair Car can carry up to 40 kg of luggage with them.

Passengers in Sleeper Class can carry up to 80 kg of luggage with them.

Passengers in Second Class can carry up to 70 kg of luggage with them.

However, according to the Railway Ministry, in case if a passenger travelling by Indian Railways is detected either en route or at the destination with unbooked luggage or partially booked luggage weighing more than the free allowance or maximum prescribed class-wise limits, then in such a case penalty as per Indian Railways’ rule is levied.