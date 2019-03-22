World’s longest undersea rail tunnel is coming up between two countries! Check train ticket cost, details

The railway tunnel will be built under the Baltic Sea and it will connect Estonian capital Tallinn and Finnish capital Helsinki. (representative image: Reuters)

World’s longest undersea railway tunnel will soon be a reality! An ambitious plan undertaken by two east European countries, Finland and Estonia, will see the construction of the world’s longest railway tunnel for better passenger convenience. The railway tunnel will be built under the Baltic Sea and it will connect Estonian capital Tallinn and Finnish capital Helsinki. Currently, the Channel Tunnel between England and northern France holds the record for the longest undersea rail tunnel, according to reports.

Benefits and funding: The total cost of the project is estimated at around 20 billion Euro and the funding has been secured. The project is led by Peter Vesterbacka and his FinEst Bay Area Company has already secured 100 million euros from ARJ Holding, a Dubai-based construction company. Vesterbacka is a former executive at Angry Birds game maker Rovio. Vesterbacka said the external funding by the Dubai-based construction company was crucial as Helsinki-Tallinn area will become one of the fastest growing metropolis, reports say.

The tunnel, once it is ready, will benefit workers from Estonia, who commute on a daily basis to Helsinki area and tourists from Finland to Tallinn, which is a popular tourist destination. Currently, a ferry boat ride takes around two hours to reach Helsinki from Tallinn and vice versa. The rail tunnel would cut down the travel time to just 20 minutes. Both the capitals are separated by the Gulf of Finland.

Tickets: Tickets for the train ride via the proposed longest undersea rail tunnel between Helsinki and Talinn went for sale in December, 2018. This is despite the fact that no structure has come up yet. However, people can purchase tickets, according to a Reuters report. One can purchase tickets online and one ride will cost you 50 euros. As per the tickets, first commercial train ride on this route will take place on December 24, 2024.

Chinese touch: In January 2016, Finland and Estonia decided to explore the possibility of building this train route. Subsequently, a feasibility study undertaken by the two governments took place. A Chinese investment company named Touchstone Capital Partners invested a hefty amount in the project as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road plan.