World’s highest railway bridge: Watch the journey of Indian Railways engineering marvel, Chenab Bridge

April 16, 2021 4:35 PM

It is said that the completion of the steel arch was one of the most challenging parts of the bridge over the Chenab river.

Chenab bridge, railway bridgeThe bridge is a part of the Indian Railways' Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project.

Indian Railways Chenab Bridge: World’s highest railway bridge is all set to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari! The inception of the game-changer Chenab bridge happened in the year 2004 and the arch closure of this iconic bridge in Jammu and Kashmir was completed recently. The bridge is a part of the Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. It is said that the completion of the steel arch was one of the most challenging parts of the bridge over the Chenab river. A few days ago, the last piece of metal of 5.6m was fitted at the highest point and joined the two arms of the arch that stretch towards each other. Watch here the journey of the engineering marvel, Chenab Bridge:

Check out some key features of the Arch of the Chenab Bridge:

  • The iconic Arch Bridge on the Chenab river is being built by the national transporter as a part of the USBRL project to connect the valley of Kashmir to the rest of the nation.
  • The bridge is 1315m long and being 359m above the river bed level, it is known as the world’s highest rail bridge.
  • The Arch of the iconic bridge will be 35m higher than the world-famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
  • The construction of the bridge involved the fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 66,000 cum concrete, 10 lakh cum earthwork as well as 26 km motorable roads.
  • The Arch of the bridge comprises steel boxes. In a bid to improve the stability, concrete will be filled in boxes of the Arch.
  • The Arch’s overall weight is 10,619 MT.
  • In a first, erection of the members of the arch by overhead cable cranes has been done on Indian Railways.
  • The most sophisticated software called ‘Tekla’ was utilized for structural detailing.
  • Structural steel is suitable for -10°C to 40°C temperature range.

