World’s highest railway bridge: Watch the journey of Indian Railways engineering marvel, Chenab Bridge

Indian Railways Chenab Bridge: World’s highest railway bridge is all set to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari! The inception of the game-changer Chenab bridge happened in the year 2004 and the arch closure of this iconic bridge in Jammu and Kashmir was completed recently. The bridge is a part of the Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. It is said that the completion of the steel arch was one of the most challenging parts of the bridge over the Chenab river. A few days ago, the last piece of metal of 5.6m was fitted at the highest point and joined the two arms of the arch that stretch towards each other. Watch here the journey of the engineering marvel, Chenab Bridge:

