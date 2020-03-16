World’s highest rail bridge! Indian Railways Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line a challenging task; watch video

At present, sufficient machinery is deployed at the site to ensure timely progress of the challenging project

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link: Indian Railways big infrastructure project in Jammu & Kashmir is a challenging one! The construction work for an approach road to Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project is underway in full swing, according to the national transporter. The total length of the road is about three kilometres. The construction activities are generally completed in two stages – one is heading and another is benching.

According to the Railway Ministry, about two kilometres of heading work is completed, the balance length of around one kilometre is currently in progress. The alignment of the road passes through a highly fragile terrain where massive landslides often take place during construction, especially during the rainy season. At present, sufficient machinery is deployed at the site to ensure timely progress of the challenging project, Indian Railways has said.

According to the Railway Ministry, in the last two months, the progress of the land was hampered by the massive slides and slips because of heavy rains in the area. The construction of approach road in the Himalayan terrain is a stupendous and challenging task. Shifting and relocation of the existing irrigation canal and water supply pipelines along the road alignments is also a time-consuming lengthy process during the execution of work. However, the ministry claimed that the road works are being executed with the best possible efforts, ensuring minimum damages to public and private properties. Watch the construction video here:

Construction of approach road is very challenging task in Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla – Rail- Link (USBRL) project.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/b3REQ9stUF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 13, 2020

The upcoming rail link project is said to be Indian Railways’ biggest construction project of a mountain railway. According to Northern Railways, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line passes through the Young Himalayas and the stretch comprises various legs and sections, which are divided on the basis of construction phases.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway project will also have the crucial Chenab river bridge. Once the development work of this bridge is complete, it will become the world’s highest railway bridge. The Chenab bridge will surpass the record of the Beipan river Shuibai railway bridge in China. The development works on the bridge is expected to be completed by December 2021.