World Environment Day 2021: Indian Railways aiming to be net zero carbon emitter by 2030

World Environment Day 2021: Indian Railways is working towards becoming the largest Green Railways globally, aiming to be a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ by 2030. The aim was announced by the national transporter on Friday ahead of World Environment Day, and it said that electrification of the railway network has increased over the past 7 years. Electrification of the network would make the network more environment friendly and it also reduces pollution. The Indian Railways added that it has decided that by December 2023, 100% electrification of Broad Gauge routes would be carried out. Apart from that, bio toilets, LED lights as well as Head-On-Generation systems would further make trains an eco-friendly mode of transportation while ensuring that passengers are comfortable.

The national transporter also stated that they were developing Dedicated Freight Corridors as transportation networks with low carbon footprint, enabling the transporter to adopt technologies, practices and processes that are eco-friendly and are energy efficient.

An agreement had been signed with the CII back in 2016 by the railways to ensure that this vision turns into reality. This had led to as many as 39 workshops of railways, 8 loco sheds, one stores depot and seven production units to be certified as ‘GreenCo’, which is awarded on the basis of assessment of measures regarding energy conservation, reduction in emission of greenhouse gases, recycling, water conservation, etc.

Railways also shared another achievement in making the network more environment friendly. It said that over the past two years, a whopping 600 railway stations were certified for having implemented the Environment Management System to ISO:14001.

Apart from this, the risk assessments and disaster management protocols of the Indian Railways incorporate climate change features, it said, adding that the IR and subsidiary units publish Environment Sustainability Report every year, and this report helps in establishing a framework document that defines focus points as well as strategies regarding climate change and other issues.