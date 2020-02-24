World-class teaching! Indian Railways announces Joint Masters programme with University of Birmingham at NRTI

Railway Ministry has announced the launch of joint research initiatives and teaching programmes with the University of Birmingham at the NRTI.

Big boost to professional training and education in Indian Railways! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has announced the launch of joint research initiatives and teaching programmes with University of Birmingham at the National Rail Transportation Institute (NRTI). The Railway Ministry had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Birmingham for the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Transportation Systems. On February 20, 2020, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board and Lord Karan Billimoria, Chancellor, University of Birmingham had announced the launch of a Joint Masters programme of Railway Systems Engineering and Integration in the academic year 2020-2021 by the NRTI.

The joint masters programme which has been launched, provides dual Masters of Science (MSc), which would enable the NRTI students to obtain two post graduate degrees from both the institutions, after studying for a year at each. Also, it will provide some flexibility for a few of the modules in the programme to be delivered online in the form of a Postgraduate Certificate and support for the undergraduate teaching by University of Birmingham faculty at NRTI. This program will help the students of NRTI by providing them access to world class expertise in railway systems at the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE). With this initiative, BCRRE is also expected to gain important insights into India’s transport sector and also get involved in related research and development issues across the country.

As part of this initiative, faculty from the University of Birmingham conducted a workshop on ETCS (European Train Control System) level 2 signalling concept, which was attended by officials from the Railway Board, Northern Railway zone, RailTel as well as other railway zones through video conferencing. Through this, significant progress has been made in the research project on the analysis of line capacity improvement with the ETCS level 2 on the Jhansi Bina section of the North Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways network.

This will be the first formal project under the MoU which will initiate a combined signalling as well as operations-based simulation of the Jhansi Bina section under the NCR zone by using the Birmingham Railway Simulation Suite.

On December 18, 2019, an MoU between the NRTI with the University of Birmingham was signed. The Centre of Excellence for the Next Generation Transportation Systems was set up under this.