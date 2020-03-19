World-class private trains soon! Indian Railways eyes 150 new trains with these top 10 features

For private participation in passenger train operations, Indian Railways is eyeing introduction of next generation technology as well as provision of higher service quality.

World-class private trains on Indian Railways network soon! Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry and the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog are spearheading the project for the participation of private players in operation of passenger train services on 100 Indian Railways’ routes. The Rs 22,500 crore project will see the introduction of 150 private train rakes which have been approved by RDSO to meet Indian Railways’ standards. For private participation in passenger train operations, Indian Railways is eyeing introduction of next generation technology as well as provision of higher service quality, ensuring reduced journey time and use of improved coach technology. Therefore, in order to provide a world-class experience to railway passengers, many modern features and technologies have been proposed by Indian Railways and NITI Aayog in the draft proposal. Here, check out 10 of the most interesting key features proposed for the trains, which will be operated by private operators:

1) Modern design: The trains are likely to boast stainless steel/aluminium exteriors, modern design bogies, brake system, etc.

2) Passenger-friendly features: The train passengers will get better comfort through use of bogies with superior ride index, superior interiors and improved toilets.

3) Better safety features: The trains will have improved safety features such as modern couplers with anticlimbing features, fire retardant interiors, wider gangway design for safe inter rail car movement, etc.

4) Onboard facilities: GPS enabled passenger announcement system will be provided for onboard announcements for railway station arrivals, safety announcements, time to next station or destination, etc.

5) Low maintenance: The trains will have low maintenance requirements, especially pit maintenance.

6) IGBT propulsion system: To release passenger space, the trains will have the under-slung/roof-mounted IGBT propulsion system.

7) Divyangjan-friendly features: The trains will have folding steps and friendly access to physically challenged passengers.

8) Air-conditioning facility: The trains will have efficient AC service with automatic humidity and temperature control, fresh air ventilation.

9) Train interiors: The trains will have vandal-proof interiors.

10) Energy-efficient: The rolling stock will be energy efficient with regenerative braking mechanism.