Work in progress for Indian Railways’ New Pamban Bridge connecting Rameswaram; details

New Pamban Bridge Update: The upcoming New Pamban Bridge of Indian Railways is a classic example of an engineering marvel! The construction work of the New Pamban Bridge project in the state of Tamil Nadu is going on in full swing. According to the Railway Ministry, the New Pamban Bridge will be 3 metres higher than the old bridge, with navigational air clearance of 22 metres allowing safe passage for the ships. The structure of the New Pamban Bridge is designed for the running of trains at a speed limit of 80 km per hour, the Railway Ministry. The new bridge project of the national transporter is being constructed with state-of-the-art technology. Once completed, this dual-track state-of-the-art bridge will become India’s first Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge.

The upcoming New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu would be approximately 2.07 kilometres long, and the project will be a boon for pilgrims and devotees who wish to embark on a spiritual journey to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The Old Pamban Bridge is said to have played an important role in linking Pamban Island and mainland India. The old one is being replaced by the New Pamban Bridge, for which an estimated amount of Rs 280 crore is being invested.

Indian Railways’ New Pamban Bridge is being constructed by the PSU- RVNL (Railway Vikas Nigam Limited), parallel to the old railway bridge. The 2.07 kilometres long state-of-the-art bridge is being developed by Indian Railways with the help of modern technologies. The middle part the New Pamban Bridge gets lifted up, allowing ships to pass through during their journey, the Railway Ministry had earlier stated. The New Pamban Bridge of Indian Railways is expected to boost the tourism industry of the region, especially for pilgrimage purposes as a large number of devotees travel to Rameshwaram Temple and Jyotirling every year.