Wonderful step! Indian Railways develops Rail Milk Tank Van with big capacity; details

The new Rail Milk Tank will facilitate safe, economic as well as quick transportation of milk.

Rail Milk Tank Van: Big step by Indian Railways! With the entire country still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement of essential supplies and goods has become a big challenge. However, to enable better transportation of milk, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has developed a new Rail Milk Tank Van! According to the Railway Minister, the newly developed Rail Milk Tank Van has a carrying capacity of 44,660 litres of milk, which is almost 12 per cent more than the earlier van. It has been indigenously manufactured to run at speeds of up to 110 km per hour and has a special stainless steel interior. The new Rail Milk Tank will facilitate safe, economic as well as quick transportation of milk, the minister said.

According to the Railway Ministry, even in this lockdown period due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways is running uninterrupted 24X7 freight train operations. From 24 March 2020 to 22 May 2020, more than 23.2 lakh wagons have been moved. Out of these 23.2 lakh wagons, more than 13.5 lakh wagons carried essential supplies such as milk, food grains, salt, sugar, edible oil, etc. Moreover, from 1 April 2020 to 22 May 2020, Indian Railways carried 9.7 Million Ton food grain compared to 4.6 Million Ton last year.

Besides, the national transporter has produced various kinds of medical items to support the government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown period, Indian Railways manufactured 1.2 lakh coveralls of PPEs, 1.4 lakh litres sanitizer, 20 lakhs reusable face mask/covers. The coverall PPE has been designed and developed in-house by Railway Workshops and cleared by DRDO.

Last month, it was reported that the national transporter, transported skimmed camel milk from Ajmer to Mumbai for an autistic child by a Parcel train service. Also, Indian Railways transported medicines for another autistic child from Ahmedabad to Ajmer by a parcel train.