Wonderful! Indian Railways delivers 20 litres of camel milk to family in Mumbai after woman tweets to PM Modi

Indian Railways parcel train transported 20 litres of camel milk for a family in Mumbai

In a successful response to a distress call amid COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways transported 20 litres of camel milk in Mumbai! The camel milk was transported to a family in Mumbai after a woman tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the non availability of the product. In the tweet, the woman stated that her three and a half year old child who is autistic, is dependent on camel milk and is allergic to goat, cow and buffalo milk. However, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, certain products are not easily available in the market. According to a PTI report, Arun Bothra, a senior IPS officer shared on Twitter that Indian Railways had successfully transported 20 litres of camel milk for the family to Mumbai.

The IPS officer also stated that the family has shared a part of the milk with another person in need. The officer thanked Tarun Jain, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager (CPTM), NorthWestern Railways, for ensuring the unscheduled delivery of the milk, without any obstruction. The woman named Renu Kumari, mother of the child, had earlier tweeted and tagged PM Modi, where she highlighted her son’s condition. Due to the food allergies, the requirement of camel milk was essential for her son. In the wake of the immediate lockdown, she did not have enough stock of milk to last for several days.

According to the report, Arun Bothra got in touch with Advik Foods, which is the first brand of camel milk products of the country, based in Rajasthan. The firm had offered camel milk powder for the child, however, sending it to Mumbai was a problem. Tarun Jain, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, North Western Railways told PTI that the matter was discussed with Mahesh Chand Jewalia, DCM, Ajmer and it was then decided that parcel cargo train number 00902, which was operating between Ludhiana and Bandra (Mumbai) will be stopped at the Falna railway station of Rajasthan.

Even though the train did not have a scheduled halt at the station, the package was picked up at Falna and was delivered to the family in Mumbai. Through the DCM, instructions were sent to Akhil Taneja, Chief Commercial Inspector, for coordinating with the supplier and operating department so that the camel milk was loaded in the parcel train.