Women safety gets priority! Indian Railways reserves 6 berths in AC 3-tier of Rajdhani, air-conditioned trains

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 1:04 PM

According to Railway Board circular the reserved seat quota is in addition to a combined quota of four lower berths per coach allotted in AC 3-tier for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.

rajdhani6 berths to be reserved for women in AC 3-tier of Rajdhani, Duronto and all fully air-conditioned trains.

Women travelling in Indian Railways trains can look forward to safer travel experience: Indian Railways has decided to reserve six berths for women in AC 3-tier of Rajdhani, Duronto and all fully air-conditioned trains. This is irrespective of whether women are travelling alone or in a group. According to a Railway Board circular the reserved seat quota is in addition to a combined quota of four lower berths per coach allotted in AC 3-tier for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.

Indian Railways currently offers a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in the third bay of the coach for female passengers, irrespective of age, travelling alone or in a group in every mail/express train. Additionally, a quota of six berths in 3rd AC class of Garib Rath Express trains has also been reserved for women. In all the trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in sleeper class and three lower berths per coach each in AC-3 and AC-2 tier classes have been earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.

The matter was further examined and according to the circular, a reservation quota of six berths in 3rd AC class of all Rajdhani, Duronto and fully air-conditioned trains is to be earmarked for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group of female passengers. The circular was signed by Sanjay Manocha, Joint Director Passenger Marketing of Railway Board.

In the month of February this year, Indian Railways had decided to offer the unutilised berths in trains under the ladies quota first to women passengers on the waiting list and then to senior citizens. The quota remained open for booking till the time of preparation of the reservation chart and after that, the unutilised quota is released to the wait-listed passengers, irrespective of their gender.

