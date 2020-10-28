Women passengers to have better train travel experience! Indian Railways launches Meri Saheli initiative

Indian Railways has introduced a new initiative called Meri Saheli. (images: Railway Ministry Twitter handle)

In a bid to provide safety and security to women passengers during their train journeys, Indian Railways has introduced a new initiative called “Meri Saheli”. The initiative has been launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to the Railway Ministry, the “Meri Saheli” initiative is aimed to instil a sense of security among women railway passengers and respond effectively to any security-related issue faced or seen by them while travelling by trains. The Western Railway zone said, other than providing safety and security to women railway passengers, this will also provide mental peace and a comfortable train travelling experience.

According to a press release issued by Western Railways, a team of lady officer and staff have been formed under the “Meri Saheli” initiative. In order to identify women passengers, the team will visit all passenger coaches of the train including ladies coaches. The team will note down their journey details like coach number and seat number, especially if a lady is travelling alone on the train. Besides, the train passengers will also be briefed about RPF Security Helpline Number 182, GRP Security Helpline Number 1512 as well as other precautions like, not to take food with strangers, buying food from only authorized IRCTC stalls, taking care of luggage, etc.

According to Western Railways, the team will also advise train passengers to feel free to contact the train escort party and dial the helpline number- 182 in case of any emergency. The passenger details will be conveyed to enroute railway divisions and zones so that the authorities can meet the passengers at their convenience till they reach their final destination. Also, feedback will be collected from the passenger at the end of the train journey regarding their journey experience and safety measures taken. The “Meri Saheli” initiative has been introduced in two trains, i.e, Train Number 02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special and Train Number 12955 Mumbai Central-Jaipur Superfast Express, Western Railways added.