With this facility from IRCTC and Indian Railways, changing your boarding station is easy

The boarding point change or boarding station is allowed only one time.

This interesting feature from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will make all the railway passengers and railway enthusiasts happy. Under this feature, passengers with booked train tickets, who want to board the train from another railway station can change their boarding railway station from IRCTC eTicketing website. As per the IRCTC’s terms and conditions, passengers with booked etickets, who want to change their boarding station can do so 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. According to the IRCTC website, once the passenger changes the boarding point then all the rights to board the train from the original boarding point are lost. As per the IRCTC rules, in case the passenger is found travelling without any proper or valid authority to travel then he/she will have to pay fare with penalty between original boarding railway station to changed boarding railway station.

As per IRCTC, boarding point change or boarding station is allowed only one time. However, the facility to change the boarding point is not allowed if ticket of the passenger is seized. The facility is also not available for the PNRs with VIKALP option. Online boarding point change facility is also not available for passengers with I-tickets. Also, for current booking ticket, the facility is not available.

Interestingly, to book up to 12 train tickets in a month, now Indian Railways allows its passengers to do so simply by linking their IRCTC login ID with their Aadhaar number. According to IRCTC, passengers can book up to 12 tickets in a month by getting themselves verified through their Aadhaar number along with at least one more railway passenger. However, to book up to 6 train tickets in one month, no Aadhaar verification is required as earlier. To avail this facility, at first, the IRCTC registered passenger or user has to become “Aadhaar-verified” by using the Aadhaar KYC option in My Profile on the IRCTC website or IRCTC app. Then an OTP will be sent to the mobile number which is linked with his/her Aadhaar number. Once the OTP is successfully submitted then he/she will become Aadhaar verified. Apart from him/her, at least one of the passengers on the tickets being booked should also be Aadhaar-verified.