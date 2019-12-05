With these steps Indian Railways aims to provide quality and hygienic food to passengers in trains; details

The Railway Ministry has claimed that whenever any instance of serving of substandard quality of food comes to their notice, appropriate action is taken by the national transporter against the service provider.
Over the last few years, Indian Railways says it has taken various measures to provide quality and hygienic food to passengers. The Railway Ministry has claimed that whenever any instance of serving of sub-standard quality of food comes to its notice, appropriate action is taken by the national transporter against the service provider. Under the Catering Policy 2017, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been mandated to provide catering services on trains. Further, the corporation has engaged as many as 44 private service providers for providing hygienic and quality food in trains. Recently, Piyush Goyal in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha stated that various steps have been taken to monitor catering services in trains and IRCTC Kitchen Units, which are as follows:
- In a bid to ensure centralized monitoring of the kitchen activities, CCTV cameras have been installed in 39 IRCTC Kitchen Units. Also, live streaming of the Kitchen activities has been made operational through IRCTC website.
- For compliance of Food Safety Norms, certification of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) from Designated Food Safety officials of each catering unit has been made mandatory by Indian Railways.
- IRCTC had deployed Food Safety Supervisors to monitor food safety and hygienic practices. The Food Safety Officers/Supervisors collect food samples, which are sent to the nominated accredited laboratories under Food Safety and Standard Act for testing and analysis. In case of detection of unsatisfactory food sample, penalty is imposed.
- Examination of hygiene and quality of food items is done through Third Party Audit. Also, the survey of customer satisfaction is conducted through Third Party Agencies.
- IRCTC had deployed onboard supervisors on the trains for regular monitoring of the catering services.
- Moreover, the railway officials including Food Safety officials conduct regular and surprise inspections.
- Supervision and monitoring of Indian Railways’ catering services can be done through the operation of centralized Catering Service Monitoring Cell (CSMC) toll-free number 1800-111-321, Twitter handle, CPGRAMS, Rail Madad, E-Mail as well as SMS based complaints redressal.
