With these steps Indian Railways aims to provide quality and hygienic food to passengers in trains; details

IRCTC has engaged as many as 44 private service providers for providing hygienic and quality food in trains

Over the last few years, Indian Railways says it has taken various measures to provide quality and hygienic food to passengers. The Railway Ministry has claimed that whenever any instance of serving of sub-standard quality of food comes to its notice, appropriate action is taken by the national transporter against the service provider. Under the Catering Policy 2017, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been mandated to provide catering services on trains. Further, the corporation has engaged as many as 44 private service providers for providing hygienic and quality food in trains. Recently, Piyush Goyal in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha stated that various steps have been taken to monitor catering services in trains and IRCTC Kitchen Units, which are as follows: