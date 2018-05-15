With IRCTC SBI Platinum Card, passengers can earn free tickets and exclusive benefits while booking; details here

As a welcome gift, on spending Rs 500 or more within 45 days of card issuance, passengers can get 350 activation bonus reward points.

Ticket booking with IRCTC SBI Platinum Card: If you are a frequent train traveller in Indian Railways then here is some great news for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) for an IRCTC SBI Platinum Card. This card is especially meant to benefit frequent travellers – benefits include purchasing train tickets for ‘free’ via the rewards system! Under this feature, passengers or users can book their train tickets using the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card and can get up to 10 per cent value back as reward points, applicable for air-conditioned class. Also, passengers can get other exclusive benefits on their IRCTC SBI Platinum Card. For such features, passengers can log on to IRCTC website or can download IRCTC Rail Connect App.

As a welcome gift, on spending Rs 500 or more within 45 days of card issuance, passengers can get 350 activation bonus reward points. Additionally, on first ATM cash withdrawal within 30 days of receiving the card, passengers can earn Rs 100 cash back. The card also offers many interesting value back benefits. One of the benefits is that passenger can earn up to 10 per cent value back as reward points on buying train tickets for AC1, AC2, AC3 and AC CC classes through IRCTC website. One must note that 1 reward point is equal to Rs 1. For every Rs 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases, passengers can get 1 reward point. This includes purchases of railway ticket through IRCTC website. These reward points can be redeemed against the purchase of Indian Railways tickets on the IRCTC website or Rail Connect app. Once you have enough reward points on your card, you can actually get a train ticket for free!

While booking tickets through IRCTC website using the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card, passengers can save 1.8 per cent transaction charges, exclusive of GST and all other charges. In case the train ticket is booked using the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card has to be cancelled, then a charge of 1.8 per cent of the total refund amount will be debited to their card. Passengers can shop, travel, dine on this card and earn one reward point for every Rs 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases. This also includes buying of train tickets through IRCTC website. Moreover, passengers can redeem all their reward points against railway ticket purchases on irctc.co.in. By using IRCTC SBI Platinum Card, passengers on purchasing tickets can get the tickets delivered at their doorstep.