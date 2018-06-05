With heaviest monsoon showers, Northeast Frontier Railway takes several steps for smooth train operations

As the monsoon season is all set to approach, the NF Railway is strategically placing as many as 184 wagon loads of boulders in yards.

Every year, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) zone of Indian Railways faces the heaviest monsoon showers. The only way it can prevent services from being disrupted majorly is by preparing extensively. As the monsoon season is all set to approach, the NF Railway is strategically placing as many as 184 wagon loads of boulders in yards. The wagons, which are known as “on wheel” reserve of boulders, are kept ready to be rolled out of at the slightest hint of danger such as damage to bridge approaches, abnormal rise of water level etc. Additionally, at approaches of major and important rivers and at locations which are vulnerable to breaches, 80,000 cum of boulders are also stocked.

Whenever flood waters hit a railway embankment or cause abnormal scour around a bridge pillar, boulders are generally the first line of defence. For erecting temporary supports in water in order to bridge gaps, caused by washouts, prefabricated steel channel blocks called C.C. cribs are also helpful. Across the N F Railway zone, as many as 5000 such cribs have been kept ready in different locations.

The N F Railway zone of Indian Railways has 32 locations which are designated as “vulnerable”. Out of these 32 “vulnerable” locations, 14 are in Lumding division, 9 are in Rangiya division, 8 are in Tinsukia division and 1 is in Alipurduar division. To keep a check on any sign of distress, stationary watchmen are posted to these sites for 24×7 monitoring. Also, during monsoon season, specially equipped patrolmen patrol the entire length of track on foot. Moreover, they are provided with walkie-talkie sets as well as high power torches.

Recently, in order to facilitate monitoring of their movement, for better real-time planning and quick response, the NF Railway provided them GPS sets. Also, for quick restoration of track connectivity during breaches, the NF Railway has stocked up piled 271 RSJ or Rolled steel Joists, which will be helpful for the development of temporary bridges.