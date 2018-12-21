Winter is coming! Indian Railways does a ‘Game of Thrones’ to promote scenic Baramulla-Banihal train ride

The Baramulla-Banihal train in Kashmir is also part of Indian Railways’ initiative to promote tourism in the state.

Winter is Coming…for all the Game of Thrones fans, these three words are a reminder of the iconic series’ first episode. Seemingly taking a cue from that, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently shared a video of Indian Railways’ picturesque Baramulla-Banihal train ride in Jammu and Kashmir. What could be better than spending your winter break exploring the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir? To enjoy the beauty of nature during this cold and chilly season, the national transporter is offering its passengers a surreal experience! As temperatures dip in the northern-most state, roads are often shut. Indian Railways, however, is able to offer passengers the advantage of uninterrupted services.

Not only that, while enjoying a ride in Baramulla-Banihal train, that cuts through some of the most magical and scenic landscapes in the icy northern part of the country, passengers will be able to cherish the beauty of snow-capped mountains. The Baramulla-Banihal train in Kashmir is also part of Indian Railways’ initiative to promote tourism in the state. The train journey from Baramulla to Banihal, which is also known as the city of mountains, takes three hours to complete the ride. In a recent tweet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal posted a video showing us how the Baramulla-Banihal train ride is a blessing in disguise. You can watch the video below:

Winter is Coming: Take a glimpse at the Baramulla-Banihal Train that cuts through some of Kashmir’s most magical & scenic landscapes in India’s Icy North, offering passengers a surreal experience like no other pic.twitter.com/kKBML0wPdL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 19, 2018



Meanwhile, the iconic narrow gauge Kalka-Shimla train of Indian Railways has also been upgraded for tourism purpose, recently. Last month, the Kalka-Shimla train was equipped with a Europe-like Vistadome coach. A Vistadome coach is just like the glass ceiling coaches in European trains, which provide passengers a panoramic view. According to the Railway Minister, now passengers will be able to get a better vision of nature through the glass top ceiling in this newly converted coach. Moreover, the new Vistadome coach will also give an interesting glimpse of a narrow gauge railway section of the national transporter to all rail enthusiasts. The Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge rail, which is quite popular among tourists is a World Heritage Site of UNESCO.