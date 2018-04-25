Will Delhi Metro fare hike kill it? Here’s what Arvind Kejriwal has to say

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today criticised the hike in parking charges by DMRC. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today criticised the hike in parking charges by DMRC and said the latest move, along with the recent fare increase, “will completely kill Delhi Metro”. The chief minister said that these moves would lead to an increase in congestion and pollution on the city’s roads. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a 50-per cent increase in parking fees across different slabs.

“First fare hike and now parking charges hike. These steps will completely kill Delhi Metro n increase congestion n pollution on roads. Sad (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain also took a swipe at DMRC, saying “God” knows who was advising the authority. “Metro increased parking charges by 50%.

Earlier increased fares by 100%. God knows who is advising Delhi Metro," Jain tweeted. The increase in parking fees for cars, bikes and cycles will come into effect from May 1. DMRC effected a steep Metro fare hike late last year.