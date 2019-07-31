Why Indian Railways Mahalaxmi Express was stuck in water for several hours

Around a thousand passengers were rescued from the stranded train through a multi-agency operation in the afternoon hours of July 27 (PTI Photo)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently stated that the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express got stuck between the Badlapur and Vangani railway stations in the wee hours of July 27 due to sudden flooding on tracks. This was amid heavy rainfall received in Mumbai and other surrounding areas. According to a recent PTI report, around a thousand passengers were rescued from the stranded train through a multi-agency operation in the afternoon hours of July 27. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing railway officials across the country through video conferencing, stated that he reviewed what led to the incident.

According to the Minister, a suburban train had just passed the section before the Mahalaxmi Express left from the Badlapur station. Until then, the tracks were not inundated at a threatening level. But after a while, the flood water inundated the railway tracks all of a sudden which forced the Mahalaxmi Express to halt then and there. The water level was way above the railway tracks and Indian Railways could not risk an accident by running the train. Due to this, several passengers were stuck as the train was stranded in midwater.

However, the quick multi-agency operation was conducted in order to rescue the stranded passengers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state agencies, villagers of Badlapur as well as Indian Railways personnel played a key role in the rescue operation. Piyush Goyal expressed concern as the passengers had to suffer and thanked them for the support and patience that they showed.

Meanwhile, few days ago, Indian Railways had also stepped in to help the residents of Chennai who had been reeling under the acute scarcity of water. The city of Chennai received a special water train carrying as many as 50 tank wagons (BTPN) with around 50,000 litres of water in each. The water train had left from the Jolarpettai railway station, which is situated in the city of Vellore.